Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $78.70 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.