Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

