Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

