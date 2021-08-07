Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of AEVA opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.