Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

