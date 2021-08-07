Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Cutera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 301,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,740. Cutera has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

