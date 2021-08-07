CVS Health Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.65. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

