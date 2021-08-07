CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

