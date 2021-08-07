CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

