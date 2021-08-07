Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

