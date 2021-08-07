Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 13637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,602,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,414,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

