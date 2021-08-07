D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,699 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

LAUR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

