D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $9.94 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.