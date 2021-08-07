D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 29,772 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kelly Services worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $892.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.