D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.21% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

