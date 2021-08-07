D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,532,852 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,532,852 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

