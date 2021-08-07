D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPSR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.