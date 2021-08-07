DA Davidson Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

