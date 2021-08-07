DA Davidson Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $221.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $234.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

