DA Davidson Weighs in on Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

