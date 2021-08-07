Daré Bioscience (DARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,116. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51.

DARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.