Darwinia Commitment Token Price Tops $70.46 on Major Exchanges (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $572,211.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for $70.46 or 0.00161847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.14 or 0.00868652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00098021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 74,965 coins and its circulating supply is 38,827 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

