Dash Market Cap Hits $1.75 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.93 or 0.00383424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $351.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.85 or 0.01055650 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,270,293 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

