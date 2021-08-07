Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.66. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.