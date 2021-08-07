DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

