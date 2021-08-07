DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 76,567 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,567 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

