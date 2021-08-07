Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVDCF. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.