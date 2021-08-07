Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $169.01 or 0.00388758 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00144603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,315.00 or 0.99635076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.00807074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,001 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.