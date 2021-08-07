Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Tops $3.63 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 299.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 401.8% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,706,062 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

