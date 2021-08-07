Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

