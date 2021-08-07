Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
VMM stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.44.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
