Dent Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $288.76 million and approximately $53.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00857781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00100202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,909,154,848 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

