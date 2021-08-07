Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.86.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

