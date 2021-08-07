Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250,363 shares of company stock worth $574,380,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

