Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $52.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.