Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.