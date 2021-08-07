dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.99 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $2.60 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00892702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00042084 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,238,550 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

