Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 909.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 87,088 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

