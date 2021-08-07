Digitalcoin Trading Up 61.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $476,448.26 and approximately $36.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,642.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.99 or 0.07020703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.07 or 0.01322281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00351511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00135866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00611365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00353021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00303537 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,646,213 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

