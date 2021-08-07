Digitex City Price Hits $0.0135 (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00850443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00099483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040438 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

