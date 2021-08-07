Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,389 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 25.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCB. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

