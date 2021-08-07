Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,277 Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Tuniu worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $247.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.48. Tuniu Co. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

