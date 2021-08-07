Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 67,229 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Innodata worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

INOD opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $151,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,995 shares of company stock worth $1,202,780. 17.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.