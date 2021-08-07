Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

