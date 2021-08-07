Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

