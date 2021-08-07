Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUBN opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

