Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,548 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.39 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

