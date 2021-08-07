Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,006 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

