DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Buys 1,555,610 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $6,844,684.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Lp 22Nw bought 236,504 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $981,491.60.

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw purchased 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57.

DRTT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $390.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

