Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.72 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $197.72 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

